TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Short Interest Up 131.4% in June

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 131.4% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of TXO Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXO. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in TXO Partners during the first quarter valued at about $4,379,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the first quarter worth about $5,303,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the first quarter worth about $601,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the first quarter worth about $1,542,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the first quarter worth about $59,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

TXO Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TXO stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,523. TXO Partners has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

TXO Partners Announces Dividend

TXO Partners ( NYSE:TXO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TXO Partners will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on TXO Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

About TXO Partners

TXO Energy Partners, L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

