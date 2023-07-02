Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 29,211 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBER opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.43 and a twelve month high of $45.24.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.44.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,351,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,832,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,832,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,399 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

