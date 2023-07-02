UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Receives $101.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.75.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of UCB in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get UCB alerts:

UCB Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJF opened at $86.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. UCB has a 1 year low of $68.30 and a 1 year high of $98.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.07 and its 200-day moving average is $84.97.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.