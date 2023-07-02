Ultra Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $857,895.63 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last week, Ultra has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000615 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $63.54 million and $857,895.63 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 337,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.19116924 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $827,630.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

