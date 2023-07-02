Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Short Interest Update

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, an increase of 160.2% from the May 31st total of 21,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Ultralife Trading Down 0.2 %

ULBI opened at $4.84 on Friday. Ultralife has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultralife

Ultralife ( NASDAQ:ULBI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $31.92 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 6,500 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,046,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,497.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 6,500 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,046,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,497.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 20,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $87,669.51. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,074,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,290.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 57,110 shares of company stock valued at $242,918 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultralife

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultralife by 16.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 634,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 89,873 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultralife by 5.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.