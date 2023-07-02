UMA Price Tops $1.62 on Major Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One UMA token can currently be bought for approximately $1.62 or 0.00005280 BTC on exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $116.92 million and $4.12 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UMA Profile

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 114,587,960 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,532 tokens. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

