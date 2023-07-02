Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Lessened by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,721 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $204.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $124.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 45.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

