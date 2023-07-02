Unique Wealth LLC Acquires 991 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Unique Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Unique Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $100.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.87. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $109.01.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

