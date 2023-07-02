Unique Wealth LLC Has $8.46 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Unique Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 4.1% of Unique Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 162.8% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 81,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 209,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,436,000 after acquiring an additional 30,931 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 16,128 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 204,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after acquiring an additional 50,256 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI opened at $55.33 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average of $54.50.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

