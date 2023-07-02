Unique Wealth LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,792,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,168,000 after purchasing an additional 130,519 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 413,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,933,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,249,000 after purchasing an additional 116,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $704.88.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $788.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $697.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $653.11. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.63 and a 1 year high of $795.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

