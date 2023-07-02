Unique Wealth LLC Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,175 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Stryker by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $305.09 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $115.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $287.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.71.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.