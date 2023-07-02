Uniswap Tops 24 Hour Volume of $82.80 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $5.53 or 0.00018070 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.19 billion and $82.80 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.70 or 0.00368317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013368 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.4943854 USD and is up 5.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 708 active market(s) with $92,119,963.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

