Uniswap (UNI) Trading Up 4.6% This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $5.52 or 0.00018066 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.19 billion and approximately $89.59 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.24 or 0.00364033 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013123 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003291 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.4943854 USD and is up 5.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 708 active market(s) with $92,119,963.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

