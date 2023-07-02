United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Update

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

UG traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,508. The company has a market capitalization of $37.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.46. United-Guardian has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09.

United-Guardian ( NASDAQ:UG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of United-Guardian by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of United-Guardian by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

