United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE UPS opened at $179.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.15. The company has a market capitalization of $153.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Melius started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

