United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $63.72

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.72 and traded as low as $63.15. United States Oil Fund shares last traded at $63.55, with a volume of 3,133,346 shares traded.

United States Oil Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.18.

Institutional Trading of United States Oil Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 66.7% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $764,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 94.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 7.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

