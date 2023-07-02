Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Vertical Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.33.

NYSE UNVR opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. Univar Solutions has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $35.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. Univar Solutions’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth about $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 12.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 333.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 57,069 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 27,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 452,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

