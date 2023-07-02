Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUU opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 million, a PE ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.31. Universal Security Instruments has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20.

Institutional Trading of Universal Security Instruments

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.99% of Universal Security Instruments worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

