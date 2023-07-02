Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) vs. Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Head-To-Head Survey

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Free Report) and Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Vaccinex and Aileron Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex N/A -324.81% -237.04% Aileron Therapeutics N/A -107.65% -90.51%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vaccinex and Aileron Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex $280,000.00 83.09 -$19.82 million ($0.45) -0.79 Aileron Therapeutics N/A N/A -$27.33 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Vaccinex has higher revenue and earnings than Aileron Therapeutics.

Vaccinex has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aileron Therapeutics has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.1% of Vaccinex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of Aileron Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 47.6% of Vaccinex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Aileron Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vaccinex and Aileron Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaccinex 0 0 0 0 N/A Aileron Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Vaccinex beats Aileron Therapeutics on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D. Its Pepinemab is being evaluated in a Phase 1b/2 study in recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer and in a Phase 1/2a study in Alzheimer's Disease, with ongoing exploration of potential Phase 3 development in Huntington's disease. It has also developed ActivMAb, an antibody drug discovery platform based on a novel method for complex targets, such as multi-pass membrane receptors or large and diverse libraries of full-length human monoclonal antibodies on the surface of pox viruses. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

