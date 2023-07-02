Vale (NYSE:VALE) Cut to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Vale from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Trading Down 0.7 %

Vale stock opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Vale

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Analysts anticipate that Vale will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VALE. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Vale by 7,636.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,263,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,453,000 after acquiring an additional 33,820,650 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Vale by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,188,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,393,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vale by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth $71,347,000. 18.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vale

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.