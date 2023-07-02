Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 934.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,005 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $4,091,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

SCHF stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.64. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.73. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

