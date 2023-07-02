Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $8.35 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 2.8% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $97.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.30. The company has a market cap of $143.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

