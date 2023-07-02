Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $892,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,777,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,937,000 after purchasing an additional 389,746 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,883,000 after purchasing an additional 411,358 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,296,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,665,000 after purchasing an additional 449,971 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Shares of PM stock opened at $97.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.48 and a 200-day moving average of $97.96. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

