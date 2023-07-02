Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,835 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.1% in the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 86,576 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 171,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,526,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 22,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Union Pacific by 22.1% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $204.62 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.