Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $46.60.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.