Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 755 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO opened at $45.30 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.68.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.