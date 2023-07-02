VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Plans Dividend of $0.17 (BATS:HYD)

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1746 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS HYD opened at $51.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day moving average is $51.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth about $231,000.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

