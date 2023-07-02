VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (SMI) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on July 7th

VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (BATS:SMI – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0996 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS SMI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.76. The company had a trading volume of 76 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.67.

Get VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (BATS:SMI – Free Report) by 359.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF

The VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (SMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to AMT-free, investment-grade US municipal bonds of any maturity that support sustainable development. SMI was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.