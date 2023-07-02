VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Plans Dividend of $0.09

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0904 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ITM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.07. 178,862 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average is $46.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,441,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,547,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,628,000.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

