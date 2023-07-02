VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Announces $0.08 Dividend

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0817 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.
VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
BATS:MBBB opened at $20.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.88.
About VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF
