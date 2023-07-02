VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (MIG) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on July 7th

VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0799 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.
VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
MIG stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.83. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91.
VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Moodys Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.