VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Shares Bought by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the quarter. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF accounts for 2.1% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. owned about 1.66% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPH. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF stock opened at $78.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $397.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.56. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $80.62.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

