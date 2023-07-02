Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

VCR stock opened at $283.20 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $213.73 and a 1 year high of $290.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.94.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.