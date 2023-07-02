Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Position Trimmed by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF accounts for 0.8% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSGX. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VSGX stock opened at $53.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average of $52.18.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

