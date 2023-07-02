Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Plans Dividend of $0.73

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.7264 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.41.
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $87.07 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $73.68 and a twelve month high of $106.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $388.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $609.70.
Insider Transactions at Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EDV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,875 ($36.55) target price on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($39.42) price target on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a report on Friday, April 28th.
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.
