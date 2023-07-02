Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Plans Dividend of $0.73

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.7264 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.41.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $87.07 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $73.68 and a twelve month high of $106.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $388.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $609.70.

In other news, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $770,138.60. In related news, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 22,000 shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $770,138.60. Also, insider Sébastien de Montessus sold 175,000 shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.00, for a total transaction of $379,050,000.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,523,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,977,000 after buying an additional 58,753 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after purchasing an additional 93,456 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 279,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,268,000 after acquiring an additional 136,274 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 183,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,907,000 after acquiring an additional 123,924 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 805.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,322,000 after acquiring an additional 153,900 shares during the period.

EDV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,875 ($36.55) target price on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($39.42) price target on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

