Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,286,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,075,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $282.96. The company had a trading volume of 768,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,238. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $283.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

