Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VHT traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.82. 173,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,630. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.64. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $220.50 and a 12-month high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

