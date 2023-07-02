Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 4.2% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $16,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $442.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $408.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.61. The stock has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $447.92.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

