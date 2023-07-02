Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by Arcadia Wealth Management LLC

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 1.6% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 75.8% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $628,000. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,798,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,511. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $62.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

