Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $220.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.67. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $228.43. The company has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.