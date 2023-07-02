Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Down 48.2% in June

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the May 31st total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,251,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTHR traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.45. 42,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,401. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $198.15.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.8417 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

