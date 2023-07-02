Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1474 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.57 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

