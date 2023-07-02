Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Position Cut by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 39.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,156 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 3.1% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $16,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,561,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,031 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,469,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,804 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,559,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 613.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,172,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587,175 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.29. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $59.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

