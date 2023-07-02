Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Stone Point Wealth LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 9,926 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.40. 325,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,355. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $178.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

