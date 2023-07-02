Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Stake Reduced by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 8.0% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $27,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,534.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $155.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.18 and a fifty-two week high of $156.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.75.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

