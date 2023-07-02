Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Holdings Boosted by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $51.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.