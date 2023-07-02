Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $13,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 573.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,925,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,216,000 after acquiring an additional 51,877,698 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,980,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,773,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119,195 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,347,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,744,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488,039 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.22 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $51.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

