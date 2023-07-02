Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 0.6% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 33,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,612,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,018,436. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $77.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

