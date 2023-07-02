Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.9% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 867,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41,708 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 610,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,090,000 after purchasing an additional 267,805 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 215.6% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 92,808 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.69 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $77.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.31.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

