Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $49,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $220.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $221.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.94 and a 200-day moving average of $203.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

